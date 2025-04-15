New Analyst Forecast: $KLAC Given $750.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KLAC. Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a price target of 750.0 for KLAC.

$KLAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLAC recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KLAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $750.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $750.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $655.0 on 01/22/2025

on 01/22/2025 Vivek Arya from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $860.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Tom O'Malley from Barclays set a target price of $750.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Ed Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $850.0 on 10/31/2024

$KLAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KLAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$KLAC Insider Trading Activity

$KLAC insiders have traded $KLAC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD P WALLACE (President and CEO) sold 14,306 shares for an estimated $9,485,021

BREN D. HIGGINS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,008 shares for an estimated $5,078,136

$KLAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 681 institutional investors add shares of $KLAC stock to their portfolio, and 718 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

