New Analyst Forecast: $KLAC Given $740.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KLAC. Edward Yang from Oppenheimer set a price target of 740.0 for KLAC.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KLAC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KLAC forecast page.
$KLAC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLAC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KLAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $740.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Edward Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $740.0 on 05/01/2025
- Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $750.0 on 04/15/2025
- Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $655.0 on 01/22/2025
$KLAC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KLAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING purchased up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$KLAC Insider Trading Activity
$KLAC insiders have traded $KLAC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD P WALLACE (President and CEO) sold 14,306 shares for an estimated $9,485,021
- BREN D. HIGGINS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,008 shares for an estimated $5,078,136
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$KLAC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 735 institutional investors add shares of $KLAC stock to their portfolio, and 733 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC removed 3,406,323 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,146,392,248
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 854,803 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $538,628,466
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC added 580,967 shares (+381.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $366,078,926
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 479,065 shares (-26.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $301,868,437
- APPLIED FINANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 435,570 shares (-84.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $274,461,368
- TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC removed 433,069 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $272,885,438
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 380,900 shares (+485.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $240,012,708
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.