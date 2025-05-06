Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $KLAC Given $740.0 Price Target

May 06, 2025 — 10:24 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KLAC. Edward Yang from Oppenheimer set a price target of 740.0 for KLAC.

$KLAC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KLAC recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KLAC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $740.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Edward Yang from Oppenheimer set a target price of $740.0 on 05/01/2025
  • Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $750.0 on 04/15/2025
  • Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $655.0 on 01/22/2025

$KLAC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KLAC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$KLAC Insider Trading Activity

$KLAC insiders have traded $KLAC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KLAC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD P WALLACE (President and CEO) sold 14,306 shares for an estimated $9,485,021
  • BREN D. HIGGINS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold 7,008 shares for an estimated $5,078,136

$KLAC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 735 institutional investors add shares of $KLAC stock to their portfolio, and 733 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

