New Analyst Forecast: $KKR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KKR. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $KKR.

$KKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KKR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025

HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$KKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KKR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $141.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Vikram Gandhi from HSBC set a target price of $119.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $141.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $185.0 on 01/03/2025

$KKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KKR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/19 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/27, 02/26.

$KKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 634 institutional investors add shares of $KKR stock to their portfolio, and 558 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

