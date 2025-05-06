New Analyst Forecast: $KKR Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KKR. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $KKR.
$KKR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KKR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
- HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
$KKR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KKR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $141.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Vikram Gandhi from HSBC set a target price of $119.0 on 04/15/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $141.0 on 03/20/2025
- Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $185.0 on 01/03/2025
$KKR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $KKR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/19 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/27, 02/26.
$KKR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 634 institutional investors add shares of $KKR stock to their portfolio, and 558 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 4,601,415 shares (-11.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $680,595,292
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 4,306,290 shares (+4918.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $497,850,186
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 3,391,581 shares (+106.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $501,648,745
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,391,434 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,473,684
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 2,342,728 shares (-85.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $346,512,898
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 2,202,368 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $325,752,250
- VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC removed 1,851,795 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $273,898,998
