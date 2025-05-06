Stocks
KKR

New Analyst Forecast: $KKR Given 'Overweight' Rating

May 06, 2025 — 10:29 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KKR. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $KKR.

$KKR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KKR in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/02/2025
  • HSBC issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025
  • Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

$KKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KKR recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $KKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $141.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Vikram Gandhi from HSBC set a target price of $119.0 on 04/15/2025
  • An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $141.0 on 03/20/2025
  • Steven Chubak from Wolfe Research set a target price of $185.0 on 01/03/2025

$KKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KKR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

  • REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 11/19 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/27, 02/26.

$KKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 634 institutional investors add shares of $KKR stock to their portfolio, and 558 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

