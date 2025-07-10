Stocks
KKR

New Analyst Forecast: $KKR Given $155.0 Price Target

July 10, 2025 — 02:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KKR. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 155.0 for KKR.

$KKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KKR recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $KKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $150.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $155.0 on 07/10/2025
  • John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $150.0 on 06/30/2025
  • Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $150.0 on 05/14/2025
  • Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $131.0 on 05/02/2025
  • Vikram Gandhi from HSBC set a target price of $119.0 on 04/15/2025

$KKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KKR stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$KKR Insider Trading Activity

$KKR insiders have traded $KKR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • HENRY R KRAVIS (Co-Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,281,394 shares for an estimated $153,755,830.
  • GEORGE R ROBERTS (Co-Executive Chairman) sold 1,190,094 shares for an estimated $142,573,261
  • TIMOTHY R BARAKETT purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $4,127,319
  • ROBERT W SCULLY purchased 13,250 shares for an estimated $1,503,733

$KKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 624 institutional investors add shares of $KKR stock to their portfolio, and 604 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 7,590,092 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $877,490,536
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 6,472,790 shares (-18.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $748,319,251
  • JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC added 4,306,290 shares (+4918.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $497,850,186
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 4,036,186 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $466,623,463
  • AMUNDI added 2,439,505 shares (+114.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $282,031,173
  • MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 2,391,434 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $276,473,684
  • GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 2,202,368 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $254,615,764

