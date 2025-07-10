New Analyst Forecast: $KKR Given $155.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KKR. Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a price target of 155.0 for KKR.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KKR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KKR forecast page.

$KKR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KKR recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $KKR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $150.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $150.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $155.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 John Barnidge from Piper Sandler set a target price of $150.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $140.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $150.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Kyle Voigt from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $131.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Vikram Gandhi from HSBC set a target price of $119.0 on 04/15/2025

$KKR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KKR stock 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. purchased up to $15,000 on 05/07.

on 05/07. REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 0 purchases and 4 sales worth up to $60,000 on 04/21, 04/14, 02/27, 02/26.

on 04/21, 04/14, 02/27, 02/26. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$KKR Insider Trading Activity

$KKR insiders have traded $KKR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KKR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENRY R KRAVIS (Co-Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,281,394 shares for an estimated $153,755,830 .

. GEORGE R ROBERTS (Co-Executive Chairman) sold 1,190,094 shares for an estimated $142,573,261

TIMOTHY R BARAKETT purchased 35,000 shares for an estimated $4,127,319

ROBERT W SCULLY purchased 13,250 shares for an estimated $1,503,733

$KKR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 624 institutional investors add shares of $KKR stock to their portfolio, and 604 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.