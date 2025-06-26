New Analyst Forecast: $KIND Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KIND. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $KIND.
$KIND Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KIND in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/12/2025
$KIND Insider Trading Activity
$KIND insiders have traded $KIND stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KIND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SOPHIA SCHWARTZ (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $25,809
$KIND Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $KIND stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,426,228 shares (+103.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,712,128
- DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC removed 2,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,740,000
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 1,315,268 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,012,360
- QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC added 1,251,796 shares (+277.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,915,247
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 1,170,606 shares (+208.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,791,027
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,059,818 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,621,521
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 1,032,463 shares (-15.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,579,668
