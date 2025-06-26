New Analyst Forecast: $KIND Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KIND. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $KIND.

$KIND Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KIND in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 05/12/2025

$KIND Insider Trading Activity

$KIND insiders have traded $KIND stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KIND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SOPHIA SCHWARTZ (General Counsel and Secretary) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $25,809

$KIND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 82 institutional investors add shares of $KIND stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

