New Analyst Forecast: $KIM Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KIM. Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a price target of 28.0 for KIM.

$KIM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KIM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KIM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $25.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Alexander Goldfarb from Piper Sandler set a target price of $28.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo set a target price of $23.0 on 03/26/2025

$KIM Insider Trading Activity

$KIM insiders have traded $KIM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KIM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK LOURENSO sold 8,714 shares for an estimated $194,323

$KIM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of $KIM stock to their portfolio, and 248 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

