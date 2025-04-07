New Analyst Forecast: $KHC Given 'Sell' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KHC. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Sell' for $KHC.

$KHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KHC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/04/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 10/30/2024

$KHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KHC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $KHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $35.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $35.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 John Baumgartner from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $41.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $35.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 10/30/2024

$KHC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KHC stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KHC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$KHC Insider Trading Activity

$KHC insiders have traded $KHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PEDRO F P NAVIO (EVP & Pres. North America) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $1,505,362

CORY ONELL (Chief Omnich Sales & AEM Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,472 shares for an estimated $416,189.

$KHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 479 institutional investors add shares of $KHC stock to their portfolio, and 591 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

