New Analyst Forecast: $KHC Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KHC. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $KHC.

$KHC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KHC in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 3 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 04/04/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 03/24/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/13/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KHC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KHC forecast page.

$KHC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KHC recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $KHC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $30.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $27.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Leah Jordan from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $27.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 John Baumgartner from Mizuho set a target price of $29.0 on 05/28/2025

on 05/28/2025 Matthew Smith from Stifel set a target price of $30.0 on 04/30/2025

on 04/30/2025 Alexia Howard from Bernstein set a target price of $31.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Thomas Palmer from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 04/04/2025

on 04/04/2025 Megan Alexander from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $29.0 on 03/24/2025

$KHC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KHC stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KHC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 05/15, 02/25 and 1 sale worth up to on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$KHC Insider Trading Activity

$KHC insiders have traded $KHC stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIO LEONI SCETI sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $647,705

CORY ONELL (Chief Omnich Sales & AEM Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,472 shares for an estimated $416,189.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 525 institutional investors add shares of $KHC stock to their portfolio, and 536 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.