New Analyst Forecast: $KHC Given $29.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KHC. John Baumgartner from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 29.0 for KHC.

$KHC Insider Trading Activity

$KHC insiders have traded $KHC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KHC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CORY ONELL (Chief Omnich Sales & AEM Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,472 shares for an estimated $416,189.

$KHC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 538 institutional investors add shares of $KHC stock to their portfolio, and 662 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

