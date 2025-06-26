New Analyst Forecast: $KGC Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KGC. National Bank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $KGC.
$KGC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KGC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025
- National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025
- CIBC issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025
$KGC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KGC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KGC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $16.0 on 04/14/2025
- An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $15.0 on 04/04/2025
$KGC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $KGC stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 12,705,061 shares (+36.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $160,210,819
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 9,350,752 shares (+30.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $117,912,982
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 7,954,220 shares (-6.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $100,302,714
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 7,183,887 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,588,815
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP added 5,400,447 shares (+365.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,099,636
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 4,725,256 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,585,478
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 4,338,318 shares (-67.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,706,189
