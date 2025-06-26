New Analyst Forecast: $KGC Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KGC. National Bank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $KGC.

$KGC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KGC in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/26/2025

National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

CIBC issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/13/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/14/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KGC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KGC forecast page.

$KGC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KGC recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KGC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $16.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $15.0 on 04/04/2025

$KGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 240 institutional investors add shares of $KGC stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.