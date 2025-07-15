New Analyst Forecast: $KGC Given $21.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KGC. Anita Soni from CIBC set a price target of 21.0 for KGC.

$KGC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KGC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $KGC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Anita Soni from CIBC set a target price of $21.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Matthew Murphy from Jefferies set a target price of $18.0 on 06/26/2025

on 06/26/2025 Tanya Jakusconek from Scotiabank set a target price of $17.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Craig Stanley from Raymond James set a target price of $15.0 on 04/04/2025

$KGC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 224 institutional investors add shares of $KGC stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

