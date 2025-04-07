New Analyst Forecast: $KGC Given $15.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KGC. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 15.0 for KGC.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KGC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KGC forecast page.
$KGC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 222 institutional investors add shares of $KGC stock to their portfolio, and 183 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 44,610,091 shares (+62.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $413,535,543
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 9,242,155 shares (-21.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $85,674,776
- ARTEMIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 7,090,961 shares (-82.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $65,733,208
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 6,153,385 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,041,878
- MAN GROUP PLC added 5,871,904 shares (+174.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,432,550
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,639,383 shares (+80.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,277,080
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 3,729,417 shares (-10.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,571,695
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.