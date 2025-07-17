Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $KEYS Given $200.0 Price Target

July 17, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KEYS. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 200.0 for KEYS.

$KEYS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KEYS recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $KEYS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $190.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $200.0 on 07/17/2025
  • David Ridley-Lane from B of A Securities set a target price of $170.0 on 05/22/2025
  • Meta Marshall from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $180.0 on 05/13/2025
  • Richard Eastman from Baird set a target price of $190.0 on 02/27/2025
  • Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $190.0 on 02/26/2025

$KEYS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KEYS stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEYS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$KEYS Insider Trading Activity

$KEYS insiders have traded $KEYS stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KEYS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • NEIL DOUGHERTY (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,479 shares for an estimated $3,136,511.
  • INGRID A ESTRADA (SVP) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,589,682
  • JOHN PAGE (SVP) sold 7,368 shares for an estimated $1,162,523
  • RICHARD P HAMADA sold 1,589 shares for an estimated $257,418
  • SATISH DHANASEKARAN (President and CEO) sold 658 shares for an estimated $103,819
  • KEVIN A STEPHENS purchased 280 shares for an estimated $44,520

$KEYS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 386 institutional investors add shares of $KEYS stock to their portfolio, and 417 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

