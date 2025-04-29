New Analyst Forecast: $KDP Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KDP. An analyst from HSBC set a price target of 42.0 for KDP.

$KDP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KDP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $KDP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $42.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 02/27/2025

on 02/27/2025 Mike Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $35.0 on 02/25/2025

$KDP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KDP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$KDP Insider Trading Activity

$KDP insiders have traded $KDP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEVCO B.V. JAB has made 1 purchase buying 3,619,600 shares for an estimated $120,677,464 and 2 sales selling 152,950,000 shares for an estimated $4,993,817,500 .

and 2 sales selling 152,950,000 shares for an estimated . ROBERT JAMES GAMGORT (Executive Chairman) sold 416,000 shares for an estimated $14,264,640

MARY BETH DENOOYER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $1,653,720 .

. ANGELA A. STEPHENS (Senior VP & Controller) sold 7,350 shares for an estimated $251,149

$KDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 444 institutional investors add shares of $KDP stock to their portfolio, and 313 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

