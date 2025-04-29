Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $KDP Given $42.0 Price Target

April 29, 2025 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KDP. An analyst from HSBC set a price target of 42.0 for KDP.

$KDP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KDP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $KDP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $37.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from HSBC set a target price of $42.0 on 04/25/2025
  • An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $39.0 on 02/27/2025
  • Mike Lavery from Piper Sandler set a target price of $35.0 on 02/25/2025

$KDP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $KDP stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$KDP Insider Trading Activity

$KDP insiders have traded $KDP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • BEVCO B.V. JAB has made 1 purchase buying 3,619,600 shares for an estimated $120,677,464 and 2 sales selling 152,950,000 shares for an estimated $4,993,817,500.
  • ROBERT JAMES GAMGORT (Executive Chairman) sold 416,000 shares for an estimated $14,264,640
  • MARY BETH DENOOYER (Chief Human Resources Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 48,000 shares for an estimated $1,653,720.
  • ANGELA A. STEPHENS (Senior VP & Controller) sold 7,350 shares for an estimated $251,149

$KDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 444 institutional investors add shares of $KDP stock to their portfolio, and 313 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

