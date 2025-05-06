New Analyst Forecast: $KC Given $18.3 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KC. Bing Duan from Nomura set a price target of 18.3 for KC.
$KC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 48 institutional investors add shares of $KC stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 12,468,786 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $130,797,565
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 2,009,195 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,076,455
- VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,558,173 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,345,234
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,470,709 shares (+1731.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,427,737
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,210,352 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,696,592
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 873,686 shares (+4098.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,164,966
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 778,693 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,182,031
