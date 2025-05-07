New Analyst Forecast: $KBR Given $63.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KBR. Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a price target of 63.0 for KBR.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KBR recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KBR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $61.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sangita Jain from KeyBanc set a target price of $63.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Tobey Sommer from Truist Financial set a target price of $60.0 on 04/14/2025

$KBR Insider Trading Activity

$KBR insiders have traded $KBR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY SEAN CONLON (Chief Digital & Development) sold 19,000 shares for an estimated $961,149

$KBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $KBR stock to their portfolio, and 243 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

