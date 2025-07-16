New Analyst Forecast: $KBDC Given $16.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KBDC. Doug Harter from UBS set a price target of 16.5 for KBDC.

$KBDC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KBDC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $KBDC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $16.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Doug Harter from UBS set a target price of $16.5 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital set a target price of $17.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Finian O'Shea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $16.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Paul Johnson from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $16.5 on 04/08/2025

$KBDC Insider Trading Activity

$KBDC insiders have traded $KBDC stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KBDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALBERT RABIL has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 387,485 shares for an estimated $6,151,824 .

. JAMES L ROBO purchased 43,020 shares for an estimated $681,436

