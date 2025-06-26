New Analyst Forecast: $KARO Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KARO. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $KARO.
$KARO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $KARO in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/26/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
$KARO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 20 institutional investors add shares of $KARO stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP removed 141,545 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,021,324
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 71,271 shares (+807.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,031,868
- SWEDBANK AB removed 50,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,139,762
- UBS GROUP AG added 38,611 shares (+8504.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,642,511
- SCHWARZ DYGOS WHEELER INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 37,876 shares (-24.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,611,245
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 34,435 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,464,864
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 32,063 shares (-82.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,363,960
