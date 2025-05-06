New Analyst Forecast: $KAI Given $275.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KAI. Kurt Yinger from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 275.0 for KAI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $KAI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $KAI forecast page.

$KAI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KAI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KAI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $342.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kurt Yinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $275.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Gary Prestopino from Barrington set a target price of $410.0 on 12/19/2024

$KAI Insider Trading Activity

$KAI insiders have traded $KAI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J MCKENNEY (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,026 shares for an estimated $2,974,286 .

. DARA F MITCHELL (Senior VP, Corp. Development) sold 1,001 shares for an estimated $398,041

FREDRIK H WESTERHOUT (Vice President) sold 600 shares for an estimated $238,351

MICHAEL C. COLWELL (Vice President) sold 497 shares for an estimated $197,090

REBECCA MARTINEZ O'MARA sold 300 shares for an estimated $117,778

THOMAS ANDREW BLANCHARD (Vice President) sold 325 shares for an estimated $111,017

THOMAS C LEONARD sold 152 shares for an estimated $60,528

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$KAI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $KAI stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.