New Analyst Forecast: $KAI Given $275.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $KAI. Kurt Yinger from D.A. Davidson set a price target of 275.0 for KAI.
$KAI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $KAI recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $KAI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $342.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Kurt Yinger from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $275.0 on 05/01/2025
- Gary Prestopino from Barrington set a target price of $410.0 on 12/19/2024
$KAI Insider Trading Activity
$KAI insiders have traded $KAI stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $KAI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J MCKENNEY (Executive Vice President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 8,026 shares for an estimated $2,974,286.
- DARA F MITCHELL (Senior VP, Corp. Development) sold 1,001 shares for an estimated $398,041
- FREDRIK H WESTERHOUT (Vice President) sold 600 shares for an estimated $238,351
- MICHAEL C. COLWELL (Vice President) sold 497 shares for an estimated $197,090
- REBECCA MARTINEZ O'MARA sold 300 shares for an estimated $117,778
- THOMAS ANDREW BLANCHARD (Vice President) sold 325 shares for an estimated $111,017
- THOMAS C LEONARD sold 152 shares for an estimated $60,528
$KAI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $KAI stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 853,365 shares (+89.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $287,507,202
- C2P CAPITAL ADVISORY GROUP, LLC D.B.A. PROSPERITY CAPITAL ADVISORS added 561,162 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $193,595,278
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 243,267 shares (+25.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,924,682
- CONESTOGA CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC added 109,439 shares (+97.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,871,093
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP removed 89,313 shares (-7.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,812,091
- MORGAN STANLEY added 81,140 shares (+84.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,992,488
- BROWN ADVISORY INC removed 79,075 shares (-29.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,641,158
