New Analyst Forecast: $JXN Given $102.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JXN. Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a price target of 102.0 for JXN.

$JXN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JXN recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $JXN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $102.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ryan Krueger from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $102.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Alex Scott from Barclays set a target price of $114.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $91.0 on 05/19/2025

$JXN Insider Trading Activity

$JXN insiders have traded $JXN stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JXN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CRAIG DONALD SMITH (President and CEO PPM America) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 32,154 shares for an estimated $2,372,616 .

. SCOTT ROMINE (President and CEO, JNLD) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $591,010

CHRISTOPHER RAUB (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $163,320

$JXN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 198 institutional investors add shares of $JXN stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

