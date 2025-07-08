New Analyst Forecast: $JSPR Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JSPR. Kostas Biliouris from Jasper Therapeutics set a price target of 4.0 for JSPR.

$JSPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JSPR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $JSPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Silvan Tuerkcan from Jasper Therapeutics set a target price of $12.0 on 07/08/2025

$JSPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $JSPR stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

