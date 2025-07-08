Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $JSPR Given $4.0 Price Target

July 08, 2025 — 01:51 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JSPR. Kostas Biliouris from Jasper Therapeutics set a price target of 4.0 for JSPR.

$JSPR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JSPR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $JSPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Silvan Tuerkcan from Jasper Therapeutics set a target price of $12.0 on 07/08/2025

$JSPR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $JSPR stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • BRAIDWELL LP removed 714,658 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,073,029
  • T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 620,592 shares (+755.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,668,545
  • SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC removed 584,642 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,513,960
  • OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. removed 400,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,720,000
  • FMR LLC removed 373,509 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,606,088
  • UBS GROUP AG added 370,321 shares (+225.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,592,380
  • BOXER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 350,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,505,000

