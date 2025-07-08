New Analyst Forecast: $JSPR Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JSPR. Kostas Biliouris from Jasper Therapeutics set a price target of 4.0 for JSPR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JSPR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JSPR forecast page.
$JSPR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JSPR recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $JSPR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $20.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Silvan Tuerkcan from Jasper Therapeutics set a target price of $12.0 on 07/08/2025
$JSPR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $JSPR stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BRAIDWELL LP removed 714,658 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,073,029
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 620,592 shares (+755.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,668,545
- SAMSARA BIOCAPITAL, LLC removed 584,642 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,513,960
- OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. removed 400,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,720,000
- FMR LLC removed 373,509 shares (-96.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,606,088
- UBS GROUP AG added 370,321 shares (+225.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,592,380
- BOXER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 350,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,505,000
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.