New Analyst Forecast: $JPM Given $325.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JPM. Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a price target of 325.0 for JPM.

$JPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JPM recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $JPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $298.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $325.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $330.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $298.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Ebrahim Poonawala from B of A Securities set a target price of $340.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $290.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $298.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $275.0 on 06/26/2025

$JPM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JPM stock 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$JPM Insider Trading Activity

$JPM insiders have traded $JPM stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$JPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,994 institutional investors add shares of $JPM stock to their portfolio, and 2,193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

