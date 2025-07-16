Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $JPM Given $325.0 Price Target

July 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JPM. Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a price target of 325.0 for JPM.

$JPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JPM recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $JPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $298.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $325.0 on 07/16/2025
  • David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $330.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $298.0 on 07/16/2025
  • Ebrahim Poonawala from B of A Securities set a target price of $340.0 on 07/16/2025
  • John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $290.0 on 07/09/2025
  • Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $298.0 on 07/02/2025
  • Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $275.0 on 06/26/2025

$JPM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JPM stock 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$JPM Insider Trading Activity

$JPM insiders have traded $JPM stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JAMES DIMON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $265,272,205.
  • TROY L ROHRBAUGH (Co-CEO CIB) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $19,582,797.
  • JEREMY BARNUM (Chief Financial Officer) sold 40,014 shares for an estimated $10,034,434
  • MARY E. ERDOES (CEO Asset & Wealth Management) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,609 shares for an estimated $6,499,127.
  • JENNIFER PIEPSZAK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,802 shares for an estimated $5,353,747.
  • ASHLEY BACON (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,525 shares for an estimated $4,565,218.
  • DOUGLAS B PETNO (Co-CEO CIB) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,122 shares for an estimated $4,564,773.
  • MARIANNE LAKE (CEO CCB) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,507 shares for an estimated $4,353,289.
  • STACEY FRIEDMAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,035 shares for an estimated $4,263,558.
  • LORI A BEER (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,978 shares for an estimated $2,629,357.
  • LINDA BAMMANN sold 9,500 shares for an estimated $2,375,000
  • ROBIN LEOPOLD (Head of Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $646,261.

$JPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,994 institutional investors add shares of $JPM stock to their portfolio, and 2,193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

