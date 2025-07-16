New Analyst Forecast: $JPM Given $325.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JPM. Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a price target of 325.0 for JPM.
$JPM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JPM recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $JPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $298.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $325.0 on 07/16/2025
- David Konrad from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $330.0 on 07/16/2025
- Betsy Graseck from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $298.0 on 07/16/2025
- Ebrahim Poonawala from B of A Securities set a target price of $340.0 on 07/16/2025
- John McDonald from Truist Securities set a target price of $290.0 on 07/09/2025
- Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $298.0 on 07/02/2025
- Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $275.0 on 06/26/2025
$JPM Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $JPM stock 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE CLEO FIELDS purchased up to $50,000 on 06/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT FRANKLIN sold up to $50,000 on 06/16.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/10 and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 06/11, 01/30.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $300,000 on 05/12, 03/13.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 05/05, 04/08, 04/04 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 04/15.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/08, 02/05.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE GEORGE WHITESIDES sold up to $100,000 on 03/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/20.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.
$JPM Insider Trading Activity
$JPM insiders have traded $JPM stock on the open market 37 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 37 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES DIMON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 1,000,000 shares for an estimated $265,272,205.
- TROY L ROHRBAUGH (Co-CEO CIB) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $19,582,797.
- JEREMY BARNUM (Chief Financial Officer) sold 40,014 shares for an estimated $10,034,434
- MARY E. ERDOES (CEO Asset & Wealth Management) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 24,609 shares for an estimated $6,499,127.
- JENNIFER PIEPSZAK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,802 shares for an estimated $5,353,747.
- ASHLEY BACON (Chief Risk Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,525 shares for an estimated $4,565,218.
- DOUGLAS B PETNO (Co-CEO CIB) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 17,122 shares for an estimated $4,564,773.
- MARIANNE LAKE (CEO CCB) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,507 shares for an estimated $4,353,289.
- STACEY FRIEDMAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 16,035 shares for an estimated $4,263,558.
- LORI A BEER (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,978 shares for an estimated $2,629,357.
- LINDA BAMMANN sold 9,500 shares for an estimated $2,375,000
- ROBIN LEOPOLD (Head of Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $646,261.
$JPM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,994 institutional investors add shares of $JPM stock to their portfolio, and 2,193 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KINGSTONE CAPITAL PARTNERS TEXAS, LLC added 72,885,260 shares (+609867.5%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $21,130,165,726
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 23,448,521 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $6,797,960,723
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 5,465,035 shares (-18.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,340,573,085
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP removed 5,294,539 shares (-70.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,298,750,416
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 4,055,246 shares (-12.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $994,751,843
- BARCLAYS PLC added 4,051,792 shares (+50.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $993,904,577
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 3,695,363 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $906,472,543
