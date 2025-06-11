New Analyst Forecast: $JOBY Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JOBY. H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of 'Buy' for $JOBY.

$JOBY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JOBY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 06/09/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/05/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JOBY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JOBY forecast page.

$JOBY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JOBY recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JOBY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.25.

Here are some recent targets:

Andres Sheppard from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $9.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 Austin Moeller from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $11.5 on 01/08/2025

$JOBY Insider Trading Activity

$JOBY insiders have traded $JOBY stock on the open market 101 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 100 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JOBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOTOR CORP/ TOYOTA purchased 49,701,790 shares for an estimated $250,000,003

PAUL CAHILL SCIARRA has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,166,667 shares for an estimated $8,593,334 .

. JOEBEN BEVIRT (CEO and Chief Architect) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 671,626 shares for an estimated $5,101,383 .

. KATE DEHOFF (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 135,011 shares for an estimated $1,046,713 .

. DIDIER PAPADOPOULOS (President of Aircraft OEM) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 95,705 shares for an estimated $724,994 .

. BONNY W SIMI (President of Operations) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 79,917 shares for an estimated $590,054 .

. GREGORY BOWLES (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 66,989 shares for an estimated $473,854 .

. ERIC ALLISON (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 66,992 shares for an estimated $473,009 .

. SERGEY NOVIKOV (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 4,525 shares for an estimated $31,872.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JOBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of $JOBY stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.