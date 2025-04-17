New Analyst Forecast: $JNJ Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JNJ. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $JNJ.
$JNJ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNJ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025
$JNJ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 03/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 7 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 01/24, 01/21, 01/16, 12/12, 11/26, 11/22 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 03/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $100,000 on 03/05, 02/24 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE LLOYD DOGGETT has traded it 2 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 03/04, 12/10 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 5 times. They made 5 purchases worth up to $75,000 on 01/08, 12/24, 11/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE KEVIN HERN sold up to $250,000 on 12/31.
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE sold up to $50,000 on 10/29.
$JNJ Insider Trading Activity
$JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878
- ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 6,999 shares for an estimated $1,160,994
- MARK A WEINBERGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,220
- TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928
$JNJ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,512 institutional investors add shares of $JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 2,049 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 8,877,281 shares (-35.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,283,832,378
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 4,985,149 shares (+14.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $720,952,248
- PINNACLE ASSOCIATES LTD added 4,703,577 shares (+359.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $680,231,305
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 4,603,436 shares (-19.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $665,748,914
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 4,559,147 shares (+134.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $659,343,839
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,705,273 shares (-85.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $535,856,581
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 3,363,235 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $486,391,045
