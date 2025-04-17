New Analyst Forecast: $JNJ Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JNJ. Raymond James gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $JNJ.

$JNJ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JNJ in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/16/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/22/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JNJ, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JNJ forecast page.

$JNJ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 18 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$JNJ Insider Trading Activity

$JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878

ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 6,999 shares for an estimated $1,160,994

MARK A WEINBERGER purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $147,220

TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JNJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,512 institutional investors add shares of $JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 2,049 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.