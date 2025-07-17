New Analyst Forecast: $JNJ Given $176.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JNJ. Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 176.0 for JNJ.

$JNJ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JNJ recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $JNJ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Tim Anderson from B of A Securities set a target price of $175.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Terence Flynn from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $176.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Shagun Singh from RBC Capital set a target price of $181.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 David Risinger from Leerink Partners set a target price of $153.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Matt Miksic from Barclays set a target price of $165.0 on 04/17/2025

on 04/17/2025 Jayson Bedford from Raymond James set a target price of $164.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Asad Haider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $172.0 on 04/09/2025

$JNJ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JNJ stock 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 11 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$JNJ Insider Trading Activity

$JNJ insiders have traded $JNJ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JNJ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH J WOLK (Exec VP, CFO) sold 13,015 shares for an estimated $2,002,878

ROBERT J DECKER (VP Corporate Controller) sold 6,999 shares for an estimated $1,160,994

TIMOTHY SCHMID (EVP, WW Chair, MedTech) sold 403 shares for an estimated $62,928

$JNJ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,821 institutional investors add shares of $JNJ stock to their portfolio, and 1,988 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

