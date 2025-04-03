New Analyst Forecast: $JKS Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JKS. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 22.0 for JKS.

$JKS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JKS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JKS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $20.0 on 10/30/2024

$JKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $JKS stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

