New Analyst Forecast: $JKS Given $22.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JKS. An analyst from UBS set a price target of 22.0 for JKS.
$JKS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JKS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JKS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $21.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $22.0 on 03/27/2025
- Brian Lee from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $20.0 on 10/30/2024
$JKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 56 institutional investors add shares of $JKS stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 618,351 shares (-43.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,396,939
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 509,965 shares (-91.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,698,128
- INVESCO LTD. removed 430,003 shares (-25.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,707,074
- MACKENZIE FINANCIAL CORP removed 319,369 shares (-11.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,952,288
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 298,274 shares (+167.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,427,022
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 281,662 shares (-17.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,013,383
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 274,647 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,838,710
