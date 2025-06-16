Stocks
JILL

New Analyst Forecast: $JILL Given $30.0 Price Target

June 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JILL. Janine Stichter from BTIG set a price target of 30.0 for JILL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JILL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JILL forecast page.

$JILL Insider Trading Activity

$JILL insiders have traded $JILL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JILL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CLAIRE SPOFFORD (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 51,195 shares for an estimated $1,332,925.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JILL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $JILL stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

JILL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.