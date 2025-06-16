New Analyst Forecast: $JILL Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JILL. Janine Stichter from BTIG set a price target of 30.0 for JILL.

$JILL Insider Trading Activity

$JILL insiders have traded $JILL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JILL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CLAIRE SPOFFORD (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 51,195 shares for an estimated $1,332,925.

$JILL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $JILL stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

