New Analyst Forecast: $JHX Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JHX. Morgan Stanley gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $JHX.
$JHX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JHX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/24/2025
$JHX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 76 institutional investors add shares of $JHX stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 385,600 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $15,481,840
- JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC removed 240,174 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,642,986
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 161,899 shares (+76.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,988,108
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 161,059 shares (+20.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,962,227
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 73,504 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,264,658
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 71,705 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,209,231
- MEDIOLANUM INTERNATIONAL FUNDS LTD removed 60,601 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,867,116
