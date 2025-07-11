New Analyst Forecast: $JHX Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JHX. Timothy Wojs from Baird set a price target of 32.0 for JHX.

$JHX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JHX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JHX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Keith Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 05/21/2025

$JHX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $JHX stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

