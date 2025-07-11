New Analyst Forecast: $JHX Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JHX. Timothy Wojs from Baird set a price target of 32.0 for JHX.
$JHX Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JHX recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JHX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $32.0 on 07/11/2025
- Keith Hughes from Truist Securities set a target price of $35.0 on 05/21/2025
$JHX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $JHX stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITIGROUP INC added 5,317,017 shares (+59775.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,268,920
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,082,276 shares (+199.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $96,178,422
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 3,842,376 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $90,526,378
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 3,729,137 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,858,467
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,681,306 shares (+16199.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,611,569
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 1,662,743 shares (+160.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,174,225
- FMR LLC added 1,647,892 shares (+1140.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,824,335
