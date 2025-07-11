New Analyst Forecast: $JHG Given $44.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JHG. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 44.0 for JHG.

$JHG Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JHG recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $JHG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $44.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Andrei Stadnik from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $36.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $35.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $41.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $43.0 on 04/03/2025

on 04/03/2025 Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 02/24/2025

on 02/24/2025 Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $53.0 on 02/05/2025

$JHG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $JHG stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

