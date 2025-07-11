New Analyst Forecast: $JHG Given $44.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JHG. Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a price target of 44.0 for JHG.
$JHG Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JHG recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $JHG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $44.0 on 07/11/2025
- Andrei Stadnik from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $36.0 on 07/02/2025
- John Dunn from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $35.0 on 05/02/2025
- Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $41.0 on 04/03/2025
- Craig Siegenthaler from B of A Securities set a target price of $43.0 on 04/03/2025
- Brennan Hawken from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 02/24/2025
- Kenneth Worthington from JP Morgan set a target price of $53.0 on 02/05/2025
$JHG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 221 institutional investors add shares of $JHG stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,209,607 shares (-30.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,877,293
- CASTLEKEEP INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC removed 1,722,737 shares (-97.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $62,276,942
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,145,096 shares (-83.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,395,220
- SILCHESTER INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS LLP removed 1,069,443 shares (-68.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,660,364
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 870,756 shares (-68.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,477,829
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 852,016 shares (+99.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,800,378
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 815,124 shares (+4233.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,466,732
