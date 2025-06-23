New Analyst Forecast: $JEF Given 'Underperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JEF. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $JEF.
$JEF Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JEF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/23/2025
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JEF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JEF forecast page.
$JEF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JEF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $JEF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 03/13/2025
- An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $75.0 on 03/05/2025
- Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $81.0 on 01/03/2025
$JEF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $JEF stock to their portfolio, and 336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITIGROUP INC removed 7,515,314 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $402,595,370
- FMR LLC removed 4,632,754 shares (-86.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $248,176,631
- INVESCO LTD. removed 3,209,959 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,957,503
- NORGES BANK removed 1,847,577 shares (-80.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,850,036
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,720,327 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,157,917
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,499,563 shares (+1132.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,331,589
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,184,822 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,470,914
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.