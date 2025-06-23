Stocks
JEF

New Analyst Forecast: $JEF Given 'Underperform' Rating

June 23, 2025 — 08:27 pm EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JEF. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Underperform' for $JEF.

$JEF Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JEF in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 06/23/2025
  • Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025
  • Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JEF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JEF forecast page.

$JEF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JEF recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $JEF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 03/13/2025
  • An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $75.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $81.0 on 01/03/2025

$JEF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 260 institutional investors add shares of $JEF stock to their portfolio, and 336 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • CITIGROUP INC removed 7,515,314 shares (-94.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $402,595,370
  • FMR LLC removed 4,632,754 shares (-86.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $248,176,631
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 3,209,959 shares (-60.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,957,503
  • NORGES BANK removed 1,847,577 shares (-80.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,850,036
  • ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,720,327 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $92,157,917
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,499,563 shares (+1132.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,331,589
  • JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,184,822 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $63,470,914

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

JEF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.