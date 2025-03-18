New Analyst Forecast: $JEF Given $81.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JEF. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 81.0 for JEF.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JEF, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JEF forecast page.
$JEF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JEF recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $JEF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 03/13/2025
- An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $75.0 on 03/05/2025
- Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $81.0 on 01/03/2025
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $49.0 on 12/09/2024
$JEF Insider Trading Activity
$JEF insiders have traded $JEF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JEF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. SUMITOMO purchased 9,247,081 shares for an estimated $551,773,323
- BRIAN P FRIEDMAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 840,723 shares for an estimated $57,136,625.
- RICHARD B HANDLER (CEO) sold 400,000 shares for an estimated $28,902,360
- ROBERT D BEYER sold 46,200 shares for an estimated $2,960,200
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$JEF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $JEF stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. added 9,247,081 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $724,971,150
- CITIGROUP INC added 6,387,621 shares (+397.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $500,789,486
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 3,677,233 shares (+159.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,295,067
- FMR LLC added 2,094,191 shares (+63.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,184,574
- NORGES BANK removed 1,847,577 shares (-80.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $144,850,036
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,437,179 shares (+57.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $112,674,833
- DONALD SMITH & CO., INC. removed 1,152,846 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,383,126
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.