New Analyst Forecast: $JEF Given $81.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JEF. An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 81.0 for JEF.

$JEF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JEF recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $JEF in the last 6 months, with a median target of $81.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $75.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $81.0 on 01/03/2025

on 01/03/2025 Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $49.0 on 12/09/2024

$JEF Insider Trading Activity

$JEF insiders have traded $JEF stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JEF stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. SUMITOMO purchased 9,247,081 shares for an estimated $551,773,323

BRIAN P FRIEDMAN (President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 840,723 shares for an estimated $57,136,625 .

. RICHARD B HANDLER (CEO) sold 400,000 shares for an estimated $28,902,360

ROBERT D BEYER sold 46,200 shares for an estimated $2,960,200

$JEF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 258 institutional investors add shares of $JEF stock to their portfolio, and 292 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

