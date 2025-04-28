New Analyst Forecast: $JD Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JD. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $JD.
$JD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/07/2025
$JD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $JD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $45.0 on 03/12/2025
- An analyst from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $50.0 on 03/07/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 03/07/2025
- Robin Zhu from Bernstein set a target price of $46.0 on 12/09/2024
$JD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of $JD stock to their portfolio, and 284 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 13,170,649 shares (+86.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $456,626,400
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,633,624 shares (-92.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,657,744
- OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC removed 5,783,299 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $200,506,976
- DODGE & COX removed 5,759,008 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,664,807
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 5,415,886 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,768,767
- FIL LTD removed 5,371,145 shares (-62.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,217,597
- MORGAN STANLEY added 5,230,938 shares (+46.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,356,620
