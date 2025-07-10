New Analyst Forecast: $JD Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JD. Kenneth Fong from UBS set a price target of 50.0 for JD.

$JD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JD recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $JD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eddy Wang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Andre Chang from JP Morgan set a target price of $42.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $40.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 James Lee from Mizuho set a target price of $48.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Fawne Jiang from Benchmark set a target price of $53.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a target price of $51.0 on 04/28/2025

$JD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $JD stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

