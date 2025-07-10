New Analyst Forecast: $JD Given $50.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JD. Kenneth Fong from UBS set a price target of 50.0 for JD.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JD forecast page.
$JD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JD recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $JD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $48.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Eddy Wang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $28.0 on 07/10/2025
- Kenneth Fong from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 07/10/2025
- Andre Chang from JP Morgan set a target price of $42.0 on 05/27/2025
- Shyam Patil from Susquehanna set a target price of $40.0 on 05/15/2025
- James Lee from Mizuho set a target price of $48.0 on 05/14/2025
- Fawne Jiang from Benchmark set a target price of $53.0 on 05/14/2025
- Alicia Yap from Citigroup set a target price of $51.0 on 04/28/2025
$JD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 255 institutional investors add shares of $JD stock to their portfolio, and 262 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 8,288,589 shares (+29.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $340,826,779
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 7,626,657 shares (-46.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $313,608,135
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 3,290,979 shares (-66.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $135,325,056
- HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. added 3,121,700 shares (+184.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $128,364,303
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,085,510 shares (+94.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $126,876,171
- BRIDGEWATER ASSOCIATES, LP added 2,786,833 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $114,594,572
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 2,698,651 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $110,968,529
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.