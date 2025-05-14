New Analyst Forecast: $JD Given $48.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JD. Wei Fang from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 48.0 for JD.
$JD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $JD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Wei Fang from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 05/14/2025
- Eddy Wang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 05/13/2025
- An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $45.0 on 03/12/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 03/07/2025
- Robin Zhu from Bernstein set a target price of $46.0 on 12/09/2024
$JD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of $JD stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC added 8,288,589 shares (+29.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $340,826,779
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 7,633,624 shares (-92.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $264,657,744
- OLD MISSION CAPITAL LLC removed 5,783,299 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $200,506,976
- DODGE & COX removed 5,759,008 shares (-25.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $199,664,807
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 5,415,886 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,768,767
- MORGAN STANLEY added 5,230,938 shares (+46.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,356,620
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 4,820,100 shares (-76.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $167,112,867
