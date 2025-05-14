New Analyst Forecast: $JD Given $48.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JD. Wei Fang from Mizuho Securities set a price target of 48.0 for JD.

$JD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JD recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $JD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $47.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Wei Fang from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Eddy Wang from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $39.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 An analyst from Susquehanna set a target price of $45.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $51.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Robin Zhu from Bernstein set a target price of $46.0 on 12/09/2024

$JD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 288 institutional investors add shares of $JD stock to their portfolio, and 300 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

