New Analyst Forecast: $JCI Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JCI. Timothy Wojs from Baird set a price target of 110.0 for JCI.

$JCI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JCI recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $JCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $110.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $110.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $116.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Joe O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $130.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $116.0 on 05/22/2025

on 05/22/2025 Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 05/16/2025

$JCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JCI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.

$JCI Insider Trading Activity

$JCI insiders have traded $JCI stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE OLIVER has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 1,700,198 shares for an estimated $147,636,051 .

. JOHN DONOFRIO (Exec VP & General Counsel) sold 69,746 shares for an estimated $6,078,363

MARC VANDIEPENBEECK (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,289 shares for an estimated $2,572,167 .

. NATHAN D MANNING (VP and President, Americas) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,531 shares for an estimated $760,727 .

. DANIEL C MCCONEGHY (VP Chief Accounting & Tax Ofcr) sold 1,950 shares for an estimated $171,073

$JCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 613 institutional investors add shares of $JCI stock to their portfolio, and 507 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

