New Analyst Forecast: $JCI Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JCI. Timothy Wojs from Baird set a price target of 110.0 for JCI.
$JCI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JCI recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $JCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $110.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Timothy Wojs from Baird set a target price of $110.0 on 07/17/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $110.0 on 07/14/2025
- Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $100.0 on 07/09/2025
- Joe Ritchie from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $116.0 on 07/08/2025
- Joe O'Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $130.0 on 06/04/2025
- Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $116.0 on 05/22/2025
- Stephen Tusa from JP Morgan set a target price of $98.0 on 05/16/2025
$JCI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $JCI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/03 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/21.
$JCI Insider Trading Activity
$JCI insiders have traded $JCI stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 34 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GEORGE OLIVER has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 1,700,198 shares for an estimated $147,636,051.
- JOHN DONOFRIO (Exec VP & General Counsel) sold 69,746 shares for an estimated $6,078,363
- MARC VANDIEPENBEECK (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 28,289 shares for an estimated $2,572,167.
- NATHAN D MANNING (VP and President, Americas) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,531 shares for an estimated $760,727.
- DANIEL C MCCONEGHY (VP Chief Accounting & Tax Ofcr) sold 1,950 shares for an estimated $171,073
$JCI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 613 institutional investors add shares of $JCI stock to their portfolio, and 507 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DODGE & COX removed 9,551,817 shares (-11.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $765,196,059
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 6,876,422 shares (-44.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $550,870,166
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 3,035,733 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $243,192,570
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN added 3,002,287 shares (+15735.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $240,513,211
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 2,987,720 shares (+18.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $239,346,249
- MORGAN STANLEY added 2,505,674 shares (+22.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $200,729,544
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,794,089 shares (+747.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $143,724,469
