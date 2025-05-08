New Analyst Forecast: $JCI Given $100.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JCI. Joe O’Dea from Wells Fargo set a price target of 100.0 for JCI.

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JCI recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $JCI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $90.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joe O’Dea from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $85.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $88.0 on 12/20/2024

$JCI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JCI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/03.

$JCI Insider Trading Activity

$JCI insiders have traded $JCI stock on the open market 44 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 44 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE OLIVER has made 0 purchases and 28 sales selling 2,434,076 shares for an estimated $208,009,887 .

. JOHN DONOFRIO (Exec VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 180,667 shares for an estimated $15,292,613 .

. MARLON SULLIVAN (EVP and CHRO) sold 7,230 shares for an estimated $602,605

NATHAN D MANNING (VP and President, Americas) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 5,687 shares for an estimated $468,195 .

. DANIEL C MCCONEGHY (VP Chief Accounting & Tax Ofcr) sold 1,950 shares for an estimated $171,073

MARC VANDIEPENBEECK (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 558 shares for an estimated $45,728.

$JCI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 591 institutional investors add shares of $JCI stock to their portfolio, and 505 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

