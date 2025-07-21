New Analyst Forecast: $JCAP Given $19.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JCAP. Robert Dodd from Raymond James set a price target of 19.0 for JCAP.

$JCAP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JCAP recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $JCAP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $23.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Hecht from Jefferies set a target price of $29.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 David Scharf from JMP Securities set a target price of $23.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Danielle Brill from Truist Securities set a target price of $24.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Robert Dodd from Raymond James set a target price of $19.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Bose George from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $22.0 on 07/21/2025

$JCAP Insider Trading Activity

$JCAP insiders have traded $JCAP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCAP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FLOWERS IV L.P. J.C. has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,708,911 shares for an estimated $130,633,665 .

. DAVID M. BURTON (SEE REMARKS) sold 424,296 shares for an estimated $6,364,440

