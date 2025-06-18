New Analyst Forecast: $JBL Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JBL. Goldman Sachs gave a rating of 'Buy' for $JBL.

$JBL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JBL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 06/18/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/21/2025

$JBL Insider Trading Activity

$JBL insiders have traded $JBL stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN C PLANT has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $8,627,280 .

. MARK T MONDELLO (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 40,000 shares for an estimated $5,966,219 .

. STEVEN A RAYMUND sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $3,026,000

MICHAEL DASTOOR (CEO) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,699,000

STEVEN D BORGES (EVP, Global Business Units) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $752,500

FREDERIC E. MCCOY (EVP, Operations) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $599,240

CHRISTOPHER S HOLLAND sold 3,400 shares for an estimated $551,728

MAY YEE YAP (SVP, Chief Information Officer) sold 3,335 shares for an estimated $501,750

ANOUSHEH ANSARI sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $155,000

GARY K. SCHICK (SVP, CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 678 shares for an estimated $102,549 .

. MATTHEW CROWLEY (EVP, Global Business Units) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115 shares for an estimated $17,214.

$JBL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 418 institutional investors add shares of $JBL stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

