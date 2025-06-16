Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $JBIO Given $14.0 Price Target

June 16, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JBIO. Vamil Divan from Guggenheim set a price target of 14.0 for JBIO.

$JBIO Insider Trading Activity

$JBIO insiders have traded $JBIO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBIO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TOM FROHLICH (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $44,400

