New Analyst Forecast: $JBHT Given $175.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JBHT. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 175.0 for JBHT.

$JBHT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JBHT recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $JBHT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $165.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $175.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Brian Ossenbeck from JP Morgan set a target price of $159.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Ravi Shanker from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $155.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $169.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Lucas Pipes from Truist Securities set a target price of $140.0 on 06/30/2025

on 06/30/2025 Bascome Majors from Susquehanna set a target price of $155.0 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Jordan Alliger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $164.0 on 06/02/2025

$JBHT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JBHT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBHT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$JBHT Insider Trading Activity

$JBHT insiders have traded $JBHT stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JBHT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JAMES L ROBO has made 4 purchases buying 59,447 shares for an estimated $9,999,473 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JAMES K THOMPSON sold 4,400 shares for an estimated $771,626

ERIC MCGEE (EVP of ICS) sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $557,700

NICHOLAS HOBBS (EVP and COO) has made 2 purchases buying 3,038 shares for an estimated $399,746 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DARREN P. FIELD (EVP and President Intermodal) sold 1,200 shares for an estimated $194,003

$JBHT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 289 institutional investors add shares of $JBHT stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.