New Analyst Forecast: $JANX Given $65.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JANX. Sean McCutcheon from Raymond James set a price target of 65.0 for JANX.

$JANX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JANX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $JANX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Sean McCutcheon from Raymond James set a target price of $65.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $70.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 George Farmer from Scotiabank set a target price of $41.0 on 02/28/2025

$JANX Insider Trading Activity

$JANX insiders have traded $JANX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JANX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA has made 4 purchases buying 824,041 shares for an estimated $25,342,964 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ANDREW HOLLMAN MEYER (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 13,335 shares for an estimated $454,938.

$JANX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $JANX stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

