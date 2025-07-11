Stocks
JANX

New Analyst Forecast: $JANX Given $65.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JANX. Sean McCutcheon from Raymond James set a price target of 65.0 for JANX.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JANX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JANX forecast page.

$JANX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JANX recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $JANX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Sean McCutcheon from Raymond James set a target price of $65.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Swayampakula Ramakanth from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $70.0 on 03/03/2025
  • George Farmer from Scotiabank set a target price of $41.0 on 02/28/2025

$JANX Insider Trading Activity

$JANX insiders have traded $JANX stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JANX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. RA has made 4 purchases buying 824,041 shares for an estimated $25,342,964 and 0 sales.
  • ANDREW HOLLMAN MEYER (Chief Business Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 13,335 shares for an estimated $454,938.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$JANX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of $JANX stock to their portfolio, and 92 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

JANX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.