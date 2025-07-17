New Analyst Forecast: $JAKK Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JAKK. Eric Beder from Small Cap Consumer Research set a price target of 40.0 for JAKK.

$JAKK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JAKK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JAKK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Eric Beder from Small Cap Consumer Research set a target price of $40.0 on 07/17/2025

$JAKK Insider Trading Activity

$JAKK insiders have traded $JAKK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAKK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN G BERMAN (Chairman, CEO, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $2,572,600 .

. LAWRENCE I ROSEN has made 5 purchases buying 15,165 shares for an estimated $394,210 and 0 sales.

$JAKK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $JAKK stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

