New Analyst Forecast: $JAKK Given $40.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JAKK. Eric Beder from Small Cap Consumer Research set a price target of 40.0 for JAKK.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JAKK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JAKK forecast page.
$JAKK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JAKK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $JAKK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Eric Beder from Small Cap Consumer Research set a target price of $40.0 on 07/17/2025
$JAKK Insider Trading Activity
$JAKK insiders have traded $JAKK stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JAKK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEPHEN G BERMAN (Chairman, CEO, and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 115,000 shares for an estimated $2,572,600.
- LAWRENCE I ROSEN has made 5 purchases buying 15,165 shares for an estimated $394,210 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$JAKK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $JAKK stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 94,091 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,321,224
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 82,599 shares (-46.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,037,717
- CREATIVE PLANNING added 75,233 shares (+253.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,855,998
- BASTION ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. removed 72,035 shares (-26.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,777,103
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 70,410 shares (-63.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,737,014
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 68,067 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,679,212
- PROSPECT CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 67,650 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,668,925
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
