New Analyst Forecast: $JACK Given $61.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JACK. Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a price target of 61.0 for JACK.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $JACK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $JACK forecast page.
$JACK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JACK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $JACK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $61.0 on 05/15/2025
- Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $32.0 on 04/28/2025
- Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025
$JACK Insider Trading Activity
$JACK insiders have traded $JACK stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JACK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DARIN S HARRIS (DIRECTOR & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,079 shares for an estimated $859,087.
- RYAN LEE OSTROM (EVP, Chief Cust&Digtl Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,494 shares for an estimated $147,076.
- SARAH L SUPER (SVP, CHF LEGAL & RISK OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,237 shares for an estimated $95,262.
- RICHARD D COOK (SVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,723 shares for an estimated $72,961.
- STEVEN PIANO (SVP, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,628 shares for an estimated $66,405.
- TIMOTHY T LINDERMAN (SVP, CHF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,403 shares for an estimated $58,994.
- DAWN E HOOPER (SVP Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 624 shares for an estimated $27,789.
- TONY J DARDEN (SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 247 shares for an estimated $12,085
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$JACK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $JACK stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 481,543 shares (+63.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,093,154
- UBS GROUP AG added 468,870 shares (+72.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,748,575
- CALLODINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 370,290 shares (+121.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,068,185
- J. GOLDMAN & CO LP removed 365,953 shares (-88.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,950,262
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 252,857 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,875,181
- IPG INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC added 241,316 shares (+54.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,561,382
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 229,465 shares (-40.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,239,153
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.