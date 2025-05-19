New Analyst Forecast: $JACK Given $61.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $JACK. Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a price target of 61.0 for JACK.

$JACK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JACK recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $JACK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $61.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Chris O'Cull from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $32.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Jeffrey Bernstein from Bernstein set a target price of $24.0 on 04/22/2025

$JACK Insider Trading Activity

$JACK insiders have traded $JACK stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JACK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARIN S HARRIS (DIRECTOR & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 20,079 shares for an estimated $859,087 .

. RYAN LEE OSTROM (EVP, Chief Cust&Digtl Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 3,494 shares for an estimated $147,076 .

. SARAH L SUPER (SVP, CHF LEGAL & RISK OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,237 shares for an estimated $95,262 .

. RICHARD D COOK (SVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,723 shares for an estimated $72,961 .

. STEVEN PIANO (SVP, CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,628 shares for an estimated $66,405 .

. TIMOTHY T LINDERMAN (SVP, CHF DEVELOPMENT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,403 shares for an estimated $58,994 .

. DAWN E HOOPER (SVP Controller) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 624 shares for an estimated $27,789 .

. TONY J DARDEN (SVP, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold 247 shares for an estimated $12,085

$JACK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of $JACK stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

