New Analyst Forecast: $J Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $J. Keybanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $J.

$J Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $J in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/05/2025

$J Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $J recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $J in the last 6 months, with a median target of $151.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Sangita Jain from Keybanc set a target price of $155.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $141.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $152.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $154.0 on 05/07/2025

on 05/07/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $151.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $148.0 on 02/05/2025

$J Insider Trading Activity

$J insiders have traded $J stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $J stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MANUEL J FERNANDEZ has made 3 purchases buying 417 shares for an estimated $51,135 and 0 sales.

$J Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 355 institutional investors add shares of $J stock to their portfolio, and 407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

