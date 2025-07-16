New Analyst Forecast: $J Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $J. Keybanc gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $J.
$J Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $J in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/07/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/05/2025
$J Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $J recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $J in the last 6 months, with a median target of $151.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Sangita Jain from Keybanc set a target price of $155.0 on 07/16/2025
- Jamie Cook from Truist Securities set a target price of $141.0 on 05/12/2025
- Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $152.0 on 05/09/2025
- Sabahat Khan from RBC Capital set a target price of $154.0 on 05/07/2025
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $151.0 on 04/25/2025
- Andrew Wittmann from Baird set a target price of $148.0 on 02/05/2025
$J Insider Trading Activity
$J insiders have traded $J stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $J stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MANUEL J FERNANDEZ has made 3 purchases buying 417 shares for an estimated $51,135 and 0 sales.
$J Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 355 institutional investors add shares of $J stock to their portfolio, and 407 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KOVITZ INVESTMENT GROUP PARTNERS, LLC removed 3,459,329 shares (-74.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $418,198,282
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC removed 1,218,128 shares (-49.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $147,259,493
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,198,008 shares (+56.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,827,187
- PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ removed 453,410 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,812,734
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 448,213 shares (+141.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $54,184,469
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 445,453 shares (-99.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,850,813
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 323,584 shares (-8.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,118,069
