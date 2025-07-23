New Analyst Forecast: $IVZ Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IVZ. Barclays gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $IVZ.

$IVZ Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IVZ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025

$IVZ Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IVZ recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $IVZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $22.0 on 07/23/2025

on 07/23/2025 Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $25.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $16.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $16.0 on 07/02/2025

on 07/02/2025 Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $16.75 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $15.0 on 04/23/2025

$IVZ Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $IVZ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IVZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$IVZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $IVZ stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

