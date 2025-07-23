New Analyst Forecast: $IVZ Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IVZ. Barclays gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $IVZ.
$IVZ Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IVZ in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Argus Research issued a "Buy" rating on 01/29/2025
$IVZ Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IVZ recently. We have seen 14 analysts offer price targets for $IVZ in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Benjamin Budish from Barclays set a target price of $22.0 on 07/23/2025
- Bill Katz from TD Cowen set a target price of $25.0 on 07/21/2025
- Michael Brown from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 07/11/2025
- Arun Viswanathan from RBC Capital set a target price of $16.0 on 07/10/2025
- Michael Cyprys from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $16.0 on 07/02/2025
- Alexander Blostein from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $16.75 on 06/27/2025
- Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $15.0 on 04/23/2025
$IVZ Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $IVZ stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IVZ stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.
$IVZ Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 251 institutional investors add shares of $IVZ stock to their portfolio, and 264 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 7,058,893 shares (-12.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $107,083,406
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 4,582,311 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,513,657
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,507,150 shares (+99.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,203,465
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 3,220,523 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,855,333
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,882,928 shares (+35.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,734,017
- UBS GROUP AG added 2,495,254 shares (+68.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,853,003
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 2,439,846 shares (+1891.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $37,012,463
