New Analyst Forecast: $IVT Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IVT. BTIG gave a rating of 'Buy' for $IVT.
$IVT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IVT in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 04/26/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 01/01/2025
$IVT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 157 institutional investors add shares of $IVT stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 839,541 shares (+51.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,295,370
- FMR LLC added 777,876 shares (+134.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,437,403
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 669,619 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,175,620
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 496,744 shares (+1098.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,966,896
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 400,000 shares (-80.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,052,000
- CENTERSQUARE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 367,778 shares (-29.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,081,151
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 354,941 shares (-76.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,694,372
