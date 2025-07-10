New Analyst Forecast: $IVR Given $7.25 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IVR. Douglas Harter from UBS set a price target of 7.25 for IVR.
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IVR, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IVR forecast page.
$IVR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $IVR stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 3,120,000 shares (-96.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,616,800
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,031,345 shares (+18.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,137,312
- JUPITER ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD added 886,738 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,996,362
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. added 780,225 shares (+151.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,155,975
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 617,100 shares (+110.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,868,919
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 492,133 shares (+33.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,882,929
- WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 411,163 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,244,076
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.