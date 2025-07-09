New Analyst Forecast: $IVN Given $12.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $IVN. Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank set a price target of 12.5 for IVN.
$IVN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IVN recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $IVN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Orest Wowkodaw from Scotiabank set a target price of $12.5 on 07/09/2025
- Daniel Major from UBS set a target price of $15.0 on 06/12/2025
